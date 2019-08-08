American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.35 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.95.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 188,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,319. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 1,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.