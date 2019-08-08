American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. American Campus Communities has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.