Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn Sells 4,871 Shares

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $643,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Scott G. Ginn sold 4,872 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $577,332.00.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $97.38 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 35.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $4,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

