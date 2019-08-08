Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.82. 565,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $226,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bryan Eisman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,516.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,330 shares of company stock worth $477,972. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambac Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

