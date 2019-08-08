AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $8.84. AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 57,800 shares.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other news, insider Julie Krop bought 10,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,399 shares in the company, valued at $806,664.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 259,016 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,224,947.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 313,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,927. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $310.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

