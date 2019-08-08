Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.10. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William C. Erbey acquired 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $119,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William C. Erbey acquired 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $33,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.93% of Altisource Asset Management worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.