Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $16.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,192.27. The stock had a trading volume of 457,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,205. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $800.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

