Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,194.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,145.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

