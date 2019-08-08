Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $23.14 on Thursday, reaching $1,197.13. The stock had a trading volume of 663,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,761. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,144.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $799.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

