Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $120.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $147.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.50.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,915. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $124.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 929.51%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,461,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,761,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

