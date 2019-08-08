Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of ALNY opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 929.51%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,461,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,450 shares in the company, valued at $16,761,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

