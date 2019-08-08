Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 350,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $1,437,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,918,755 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $56,373,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,016,410 shares of company stock worth $59,117,126. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $112,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 542.1% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 832,259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $228,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 125.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

