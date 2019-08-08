Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.70%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at $439,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

