Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Shares Up 0.6%

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $742.51 and last traded at $742.17, 4,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 63,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $737.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $695.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 37.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total value of $190,258.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total value of $382,652.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,079.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

