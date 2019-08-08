Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Reduced by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,482,000 after acquiring an additional 304,685 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16,612.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after acquiring an additional 201,508 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 201,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,723 shares of company stock worth $16,326,871 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.05. 74,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.91.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

