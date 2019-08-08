Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,476,000 after purchasing an additional 244,334 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,105,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $160.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

