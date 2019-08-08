ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.15, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

