Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $809.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $130,000.
About Alder Biopharmaceuticals
Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.
