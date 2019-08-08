Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $809.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $130,000.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

