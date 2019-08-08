Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $550,840.00 and approximately $10,279.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00261820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.01225893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00090213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.