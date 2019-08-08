Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Given a $43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) received a $43.00 target price from BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKCA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 195,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,182. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 79.88%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at $467,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

