Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

AYR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 310,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,166. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.58. Aircastle has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aircastle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 239,909 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

