Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATSG shares. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,950 shares in the company, valued at $554,389. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $592,104 and sold 19,659 shares worth $464,239. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.05 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

