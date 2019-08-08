Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €10.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AF. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.73 ($12.48).

Shares of AF opened at €10.44 ($12.14) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.78.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

