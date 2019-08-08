Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.13

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 1828797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Aimia from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Aimia in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $414.50 million and a P/E ratio of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

