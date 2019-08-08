AidCoin Price Reaches $0.0126 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $574,823.00 and $1,275.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00262146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.01214962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00092044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

