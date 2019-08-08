Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Shares Down 2.9%

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

