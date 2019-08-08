Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AFMD. ValuEngine lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Laidlaw set a $10.00 price target on Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,473. The company has a market cap of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 29.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 3,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 2,243.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

