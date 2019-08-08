Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $976.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,337,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 325,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 211,699 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

