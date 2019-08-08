Aencoin (AEN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $83,261.00

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $83,261.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aencoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.34 or 0.04487882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00042965 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001002 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Aencoin

Aencoin (AEN) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,681,828 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

