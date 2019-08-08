Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Receives C$24.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

ARE traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.65. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$15.54 and a 12 month high of C$21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

