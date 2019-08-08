ADT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 896 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,500% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

ADT opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ADT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,864 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 7,654.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

