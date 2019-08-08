ADT Inc (ADT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on October 2nd

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

ADT has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ADT has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

NYSE:ADT opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15. ADT has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

