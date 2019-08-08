AdCoin Reaches Market Cap of $99,255.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, AdCoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. AdCoin has a total market cap of $99,255.00 and $3.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

AdCoin (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,414,965 coins and its circulating supply is 15,923,411 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

