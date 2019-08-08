Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Insider Rafael Amado Sells 11,043 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) insider Rafael Amado sold 11,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $22,748.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 99,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.62. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 161.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

