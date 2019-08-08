Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.02-2.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

ATVI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,583,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,752. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $1,021,187. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

