Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.02-2.02 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens downgraded Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.
ATVI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,583,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,752. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
