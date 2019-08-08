Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23,365.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 106,077 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 98.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after buying an additional 1,228,348 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 79.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 180,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,187 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

