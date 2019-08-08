ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.10%.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 250,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of -0.70. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

