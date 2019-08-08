ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.10%.
NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 250,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of -0.70. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83.
ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
About ACM Research
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.
