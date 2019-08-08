Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Achillion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Achillion Pharmaceuticals.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,101,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 175,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2,096.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $615.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.91. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.03.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

