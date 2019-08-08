Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Achillion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Achillion Pharmaceuticals.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,101,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 175,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2,096.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $615.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.91. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.03.
About Achillion Pharmaceuticals
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.
