Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 144,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 111,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.