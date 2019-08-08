ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) CAO Sells $53,093.55 in Stock

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,579. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.1% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 383,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,541,000.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.