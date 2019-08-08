ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) CAO Sells $53,093.55 in Stock

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ABM Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,579. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $42.67.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.1% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 383,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,541,000.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
