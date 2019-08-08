AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get AAR alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in AAR by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in AAR by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 345,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,156. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.