$991.05 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $991.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $998.80 million and the lowest is $983.30 million. ScanSource posted sales of $993.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,489. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,911,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 120.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 139.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $32.17. 2,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.