9,870 Shares in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of PS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 77,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $67,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Budge sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $60,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,346 shares of company stock worth $4,347,210 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

