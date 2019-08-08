955 Shares in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

KLA-Tencor stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 200,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 65.84% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $396,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,723 shares of company stock worth $1,755,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

