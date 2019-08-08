948 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,681,000.

PSJ traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,250. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

