$9.01 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce sales of $9.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the lowest is $7.92 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $5.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $31.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $36.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.70 million, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $46.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 123.95% and a negative net margin of 82.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBII. Aegis began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

MBII traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,345. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

