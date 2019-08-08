75,097 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Kohl’s accounts for about 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,714.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,209. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.