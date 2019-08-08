$714.43 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $714.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.30 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation NA.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In related news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,161 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.