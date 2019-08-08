$56.25 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to announce sales of $56.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.38 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $26.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $229.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.75 million to $232.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $247.95 million, with estimates ranging from $244.35 million to $252.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ALYA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

