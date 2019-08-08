$53.63 Million in Sales Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will announce sales of $53.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.73 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $47.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $211.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $216.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $236.84 million, with estimates ranging from $214.87 million to $259.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Several research firms have recently commented on BRG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Securities started coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BRG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. 124,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,659. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 181.95, a current ratio of 181.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

